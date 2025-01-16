Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup: Fresh Horses in the House Intelligence Committee

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has decided to replace Congressman Mike Turner as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Johnson emphasized that the change was not influenced by President Trump and praised Turner's prior service. The successor will be announced soon.

Updated: 16-01-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 05:54 IST
In a recent development, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced that Congressman Mike Turner will no longer serve as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. This decision follows reports from CNN, with Johnson stating the need for new leadership in certain areas.

Johnson emphasized that the move is a decision by the House, independent of former President Trump's influence, and commended Turner's contributions during his tenure. Turner's replacement is expected to be revealed shortly.

Turner mentioned to CBS that there were 'concerns from Mar-a-Lago' involved in the decision. Representatives from both Johnson and Turner's offices have yet to provide further comments on the matter.

