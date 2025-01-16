Left Menu

Leadership Shift: Mike Turner Steps Down from House Intelligence Committee

U.S. Representative Mike Turner has been removed as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee by Speaker Mike Johnson. Turner, proud of his tenure, emphasized the committee's national security focus. Johnson denied any influence from Trump, calling it a House decision for fresh leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 06:35 IST
In a significant leadership change, U.S. Representative Mike Turner announced he will step down as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. The move follows a decision by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who cited the need for new leadership.

Turner expressed pride in his role, highlighting his focus on restoring the committee's integrity and national security mission. Disputing any influence from Mar-a-Lago, Johnson insisted the decision for Turner's removal was independent, intending no disrespect to Turner.

As Turner moves to serve as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, media anticipate an announcement of his successor shortly. Key figures responsible for classified intelligence in Congress will continue their oversight under new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

