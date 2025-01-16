High Court Upholds Speaker's Decision in Goa Political Shuffle
The Goa bench of Bombay High Court upheld Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar's decision against disqualifying eight Congress MLAs who joined the BJP. Girish Chodankar's petition against the decision was dismissed. The case centers on political defection and ongoing legal arguments involving state and national law entities.
The Goa bench of Bombay High Court has affirmed Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar's choice not to oust eight Congress MLAs who shifted to the ruling BJP last year. The legal contention arose after their defection on September 14, 2022.
A disqualification plea by former GPCC president Girish Chodankar, aimed at MLAs like Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo, was initially rejected by Tawadkar. Chodankar's subsequent appeal to the High Court on January 6, 2023, was also dismissed by a division bench on Thursday.
Representatives from both sides, including Advocate Abhijit Gosavi for Chodankar and State Advocate General Devidas Pangam, debated legal precedents and the implications of pending petitions. The BJP's majority strengthened to 28 out of 40 assembly members following the switch.
