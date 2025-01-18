Left Menu

Atoning for the Past: Modi's Triple Talaq Amendment and Ambedkar's Legacy

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's triple talaq amendment as a step to address past Congress government mistakes. Singh emphasized Modi's efforts in honoring B.R. Ambedkar's legacy, contrasting it with Congress's historical treatment of Ambedkar, while reiterating BJP's commitment to democracy and justice.

18-01-2025
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh accused the Congress government of historical wrongs, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for amending the triple talaq law and addressing these past issues.

Speaking at the 'Samvidhaan Gaurav Abhiyan', Singh asserted the BJP's respect for B.R. Ambedkar, contrasting Congress's neglect of constitutional principles for political gain.

The minister commended Modi's initiatives, including memorials for Ambedkar and honoring forgotten leaders, signaling the BJP's commitment to justice and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

