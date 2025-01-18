Atoning for the Past: Modi's Triple Talaq Amendment and Ambedkar's Legacy

Union Minister Jitendra Singh accused the Congress government of historical wrongs, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for amending the triple talaq law and addressing these past issues.

Speaking at the 'Samvidhaan Gaurav Abhiyan', Singh asserted the BJP's respect for B.R. Ambedkar, contrasting Congress's neglect of constitutional principles for political gain.

The minister commended Modi's initiatives, including memorials for Ambedkar and honoring forgotten leaders, signaling the BJP's commitment to justice and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)