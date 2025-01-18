Rahul Gandhi Takes Aim at Bihar's Caste Census and BJP's Power Play

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, describing the state's recent caste census as 'fake.' During his address at the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna, the Congress MP emphasized the necessity of an authentic caste census to truly understand the country's social dynamics. 'It won't resemble the counterfeit census executed in Bihar; a policy should be established on its basis,' he asserted. Gandhi also promised that the Congress would ensure the passage of such a census through both houses of Parliament, aiming to challenge the current reservation policy limits.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gandhi alleged, 'When they recognized the increasing political representation of backward communities and Dalits, they relinquished nominal representation but seized actual control.' He argued that significant power is now centralized with industrialists and organizations such as Ambani, Adani, and the RSS. Gandhi's comments come amidst Bihar's ongoing political realignment under the JDU-RJD-Congress coalition leadership.

Furthermore, Gandhi criticized RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat for allegedly downplaying the relevance of India's official Independence Day, August 15, 1947. The Congress leader accused Bhagwat of marginalizing pivotal ideologies like those of BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. Advocating for widespread adherence to constitutional principles, Gandhi lamented the perceived erosion of these values in institutions nationwide. He also questioned the concentration of wealth among a select few, emphasizing that such imbalances are contrary to the Indian Constitution.

'Where does it state in the Constitution that the nation's resources should be monopolized by a handful?' he challenged. Addressing BJP legislators from marginalized communities, Gandhi said they often feel entrapped and powerless. His statements come as the Bihar Public Service Commission aspirants continue their protests, heightening political tensions in the state. Meanwhile, Bhagwat's recent assertion that true independence was achieved during the Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' sparked further opposition backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)