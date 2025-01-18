Swedish Forces Strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank in Historic Move

In a significant military move, hundreds of Swedish troops arrived in Latvia to bolster a Canadian-led multinational brigade on NATO's eastern flank. This operation marks Sweden's largest involvement in the Western defense alliance since joining NATO, highlighting the country's shift from historical neutrality.

The mechanized infantry battalion arrived in Riga, escorted by Swedish air force and naval units, to strengthen defensive efforts and maintain stability amid heightened regional tensions sparked by Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. The addition of 550 Swedish troops aims to enhance the alliance's deterrent presence along its eastern borders.

Sweden formally joined NATO as its 32nd member in March 2023, ending its longstanding non-alignment stance. This decision reflects broader security concerns in Europe, prompting both Sweden and Finland to embrace military alliances in response to Russia's aggressive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)