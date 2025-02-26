U.S.-Iraq Talks Focus on Energy Independence and Regional Stability

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in crucial discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani, focusing on regional stability.

Key topics included the pressing need for Iraq to achieve energy independence, the reopening of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline, and honoring contracts to encourage U.S. business investments.

Additionally, they addressed reducing Iranian influence and ongoing efforts to prevent an ISIS resurgence, highlighting a commitment to regional peace.

