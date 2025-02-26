Left Menu

U.S.-Iraq Talks Focus on Energy Independence and Regional Stability

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed Iranian influence, Iraq's energy independence, reopening the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline, and U.S. business investments with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani. They aim to curb Iran's influence and prevent ISIS resurgence to stabilize the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 04:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 04:45 IST
U.S.-Iraq Talks Focus on Energy Independence and Regional Stability
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in crucial discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani, focusing on regional stability.

Key topics included the pressing need for Iraq to achieve energy independence, the reopening of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline, and honoring contracts to encourage U.S. business investments.

Additionally, they addressed reducing Iranian influence and ongoing efforts to prevent an ISIS resurgence, highlighting a commitment to regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025