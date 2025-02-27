Left Menu

Abdullah Ocalan Urges PKK Disarmament: A Path to Peace and Regional Stability

Abdullah Ocalan, founder of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), has called for the organization to disarm and dissolve. This could end decades of conflict in southeastern Turkey and impact neighboring regions such as Syria and Iraq. The PKK, regarded as a terrorist group, seeks greater Kurdish rights.

Updated: 27-02-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned founder of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), made a bold appeal on Thursday, urging his organization to disarm and dissolve. This call potentially paves the way for ending a conflict that has scarred southeastern Turkey for nearly four decades.

If the PKK fighters heed Ocalan's plea, it could bring significant repercussions for the broader region, especially Syria and Iraq. Established in 1978 with Marxist-Leninist roots, the PKK initially sought an independent Kurdish state and later aimed for greater Kurdish rights and autonomy in southeast Turkey.

With over 40,000 casualties, the majority being militants, the conflict has drawn international attention, classifying the PKK as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. Recent developments have reignited efforts towards peace and regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

