Paul Abbate Retires Amidst FBI Leadership Shifts

Paul Abbate, the former deputy director of the FBI, retired on Monday after temporarily stepping in as acting director. His retirement comes as the FBI awaits new leadership under President-elect Donald Trump's nominee, Kash Patel, pending Senate confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:28 IST
Paul Abbate, who served as the deputy director of the FBI, has retired from his position. He was acting director following the resignation of Christopher Wray.

The agency now faces a leadership transition as it awaits the confirmation of President-elect Donald Trump's nominee, Kash Patel, by the Senate.

The identity of Abbate's interim successor has not been disclosed by FBI officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

