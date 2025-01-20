Trump's Triumphant Return: The 47th US President's Historic Inauguration

In a significant political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his historic return as the 47th president of the United States. Modi expressed eagerness to renew collaborations between the two nations, promising shared benefits and a better global future.

Trump's second-term inauguration, held on Monday, was particularly momentous, celebrating his political comeback as a Republican leader at 78. In his inaugural speech, Trump promised a renewed golden era for America, emphasizing policies to make America 'first.'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the event as Modi's envoy, as Trump begins his term with an agenda focusing on immigration reform and energy policy changes. The inauguration underscored the contentious yet monumental electoral victory for Trump over Kamala Harris, marking a turning point in US politics.

