Trump's Bold Panama Canal Pledge: Return to U.S. Control

President Donald Trump has vowed to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal, accusing Panama of ceding control to China. Trump's claims have been refuted by Panama's government. Critics suggest Trump's rhetoric may encourage aggressive stances from Russia and China, and evoke 19th-century imperialist sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a declaration reminiscent of 19th-century expansionism, President Donald Trump vowed to reclaim U.S. control over the Panama Canal in his inauguration speech.

Accusing Panama of handing over control to China, Trump faced immediate backlash from Panama and skepticism from the international community.

The bold claim aligns with Trump's recent controversial expansionist remarks and has drawn criticism for potential modern imperialist undertones.

