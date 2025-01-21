Trump's Bold Panama Canal Pledge: Return to U.S. Control

In a declaration reminiscent of 19th-century expansionism, President Donald Trump vowed to reclaim U.S. control over the Panama Canal in his inauguration speech.

Accusing Panama of handing over control to China, Trump faced immediate backlash from Panama and skepticism from the international community.

The bold claim aligns with Trump's recent controversial expansionist remarks and has drawn criticism for potential modern imperialist undertones.

(With inputs from agencies.)