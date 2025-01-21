Sheinbaum Defends Mexico's Sovereignty Amid Trump's Office Return

In a move to reassure citizens, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized the nation's commitment to sovereignty the day after U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term.

Sheinbaum pointed out that the executive orders signed by Trump reflect similar actions from his previous term, highlighting continuity in his policy approach.

Her remarks come amid concerns about the potential impact of U.S. policies on Mexico, signaling the government's resolve in upholding national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)