Sheinbaum Defends Mexico's Sovereignty Amid Trump's Office Return
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum assured citizens that their government is committed to defending national sovereignty following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump for a second term. She noted that Trump's new executive orders draw parallels with those from his initial tenure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:32 IST
In a move to reassure citizens, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized the nation's commitment to sovereignty the day after U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term.
Sheinbaum pointed out that the executive orders signed by Trump reflect similar actions from his previous term, highlighting continuity in his policy approach.
Her remarks come amid concerns about the potential impact of U.S. policies on Mexico, signaling the government's resolve in upholding national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
