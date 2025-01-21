Left Menu

Sheinbaum Defends Mexico's Sovereignty Amid Trump's Office Return

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum assured citizens that their government is committed to defending national sovereignty following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump for a second term. She noted that Trump's new executive orders draw parallels with those from his initial tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:32 IST
Sheinbaum Defends Mexico's Sovereignty Amid Trump's Office Return
Claudia Sheinbaum

In a move to reassure citizens, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized the nation's commitment to sovereignty the day after U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term.

Sheinbaum pointed out that the executive orders signed by Trump reflect similar actions from his previous term, highlighting continuity in his policy approach.

Her remarks come amid concerns about the potential impact of U.S. policies on Mexico, signaling the government's resolve in upholding national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025