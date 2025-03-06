Left Menu

Trump to sign executive orders 1900 GMT, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:01 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign additional executive orders at 2 p.m./1900 GMT on Thursday, the White House said.

The Republican president has been considering an executive order to eliminate the Department of Education, but there was no word on what the latest orders would address.

