U.S. Withdrawal from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

The United States, under President Trump, plans to exit the World Health Organization, citing political influence and financial disagreements. This move, effective within 12 months, threatens global health initiatives. Experts warn it could hinder responses to pandemics and other health crises, amid international calls to reconsider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:44 IST
Donald Trump

The global health landscape faces impending changes as President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States would leave the World Health Organization (WHO). The decision stems from alleged mishandling of international health crises by the WHO and what Trump describes as undue political influence by member states.

This withdrawal is anticipated to significantly impact WHO programs, particularly those addressing tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. Experts warn that the absence of the U.S., the largest financial contributor, could impede global health efforts. The announcement drew mixed reactions, with global leaders urging reconsideration.

Germany and the European Union expressed hope to persuade Trump to retract the decision, while China's foreign ministry advocated for stronger WHO support. The contentious move mirrors Trump's previous attempt to exit the WHO in 2020, a move halted by President Joe Biden upon taking office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

