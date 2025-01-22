South Africa's Diplomatic Confidence Amid U.S. Transition
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa expressed confidence about the nation's future relationship with the U.S. under President Donald Trump. He conveyed this during the World Economic Forum, highlighting plans for collaboration as South Africa prepares to hand over the G20 presidency to the U.S.
In Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum's annual gathering, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed optimism regarding his nation's future interactions with the United States under President Donald Trump's administration.
Following a congratulatory call to Trump post-election, Ramaphosa conveyed confidence in sustaining productive bilateral engagements. These sentiments were shared with reporters at the international forum.
As South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency, Ramaphosa highlighted plans to collaborate closely with the U.S., preparing it to assume the leadership role in the coming year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
