Left Menu

South Africa's Diplomatic Confidence Amid U.S. Transition

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa expressed confidence about the nation's future relationship with the U.S. under President Donald Trump. He conveyed this during the World Economic Forum, highlighting plans for collaboration as South Africa prepares to hand over the G20 presidency to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:35 IST
South Africa's Diplomatic Confidence Amid U.S. Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum's annual gathering, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed optimism regarding his nation's future interactions with the United States under President Donald Trump's administration.

Following a congratulatory call to Trump post-election, Ramaphosa conveyed confidence in sustaining productive bilateral engagements. These sentiments were shared with reporters at the international forum.

As South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency, Ramaphosa highlighted plans to collaborate closely with the U.S., preparing it to assume the leadership role in the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025