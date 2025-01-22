South Africa's Diplomatic Confidence Amid U.S. Transition

In Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum's annual gathering, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed optimism regarding his nation's future interactions with the United States under President Donald Trump's administration.

Following a congratulatory call to Trump post-election, Ramaphosa conveyed confidence in sustaining productive bilateral engagements. These sentiments were shared with reporters at the international forum.

As South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency, Ramaphosa highlighted plans to collaborate closely with the U.S., preparing it to assume the leadership role in the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)