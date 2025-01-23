Left Menu

China Calls for Healthy US Trade Relations Amid Tariff Tensions

China has expressed willingness to collaborate with the United States to foster stable economic and trade relations, despite American threats of new tariffs. The Chinese commerce ministry emphasized that tariff impositions harm both countries and the global economy. This is in response to U.S. concerns over fentanyl imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:50 IST
China Calls for Healthy US Trade Relations Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Amid fresh threats of tariffs from the United States, China has signaled its readiness to engage diplomatically to ensure a healthy development of economic and trade relations. Spokesperson He Yadong of the Chinese commerce ministry highlighted the negative impact of tariff measures on both countries and worldwide economies in a recent press conference.

This statement follows President Donald Trump's announcement of the possibility of imposing a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports. The move is linked to issues concerning fentanyl, a potent opioid allegedly being trafficked from China into the United States through routes across Mexico and Canada.

The Chinese ministry's conciliatory tone suggests a preference for resolving trade issues through cooperation rather than confrontation, aiming to mitigate potential disruptions in one of the world's largest trade relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025