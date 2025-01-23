China Calls for Healthy US Trade Relations Amid Tariff Tensions
China has expressed willingness to collaborate with the United States to foster stable economic and trade relations, despite American threats of new tariffs. The Chinese commerce ministry emphasized that tariff impositions harm both countries and the global economy. This is in response to U.S. concerns over fentanyl imports.
Amid fresh threats of tariffs from the United States, China has signaled its readiness to engage diplomatically to ensure a healthy development of economic and trade relations. Spokesperson He Yadong of the Chinese commerce ministry highlighted the negative impact of tariff measures on both countries and worldwide economies in a recent press conference.
This statement follows President Donald Trump's announcement of the possibility of imposing a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports. The move is linked to issues concerning fentanyl, a potent opioid allegedly being trafficked from China into the United States through routes across Mexico and Canada.
The Chinese ministry's conciliatory tone suggests a preference for resolving trade issues through cooperation rather than confrontation, aiming to mitigate potential disruptions in one of the world's largest trade relationships.
