China Calls for Healthy US Trade Relations Amid Tariff Tensions

Amid fresh threats of tariffs from the United States, China has signaled its readiness to engage diplomatically to ensure a healthy development of economic and trade relations. Spokesperson He Yadong of the Chinese commerce ministry highlighted the negative impact of tariff measures on both countries and worldwide economies in a recent press conference.

This statement follows President Donald Trump's announcement of the possibility of imposing a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports. The move is linked to issues concerning fentanyl, a potent opioid allegedly being trafficked from China into the United States through routes across Mexico and Canada.

The Chinese ministry's conciliatory tone suggests a preference for resolving trade issues through cooperation rather than confrontation, aiming to mitigate potential disruptions in one of the world's largest trade relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)