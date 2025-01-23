Left Menu

Uttarakhand Municipal Elections See 56.81% Turnout, BJP Aims for 'Triple-Engine' Government

The Uttarakhand Municipal Corporation elections recorded a 56.81% voter turnout by 4 pm. Voting was conducted smoothly, with no incidents reported. The BJP, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, urged voters to support them, aiming to create a 'triple-engine' government in combination with central and state leaderships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:42 IST
Election Commission Secretary, Rahul Kumar Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By 4 pm on Thursday, the Uttarakhand Municipal Corporation elections witnessed a voter turnout of 56.81 percent, according to Election Commission Secretary Rahul Kumar Goyal. The voting commenced at 8 am across polling booths, with updates delivered every two hours. Almora recorded a turnout of 56.01 percent, Bageshwar 57.71 percent, Chamoli 58.92 percent, Champawat 56.76 percent, Dehradun 51.56 percent, and Haridwar 60.85 percent. Voters present at the booths by 5 pm were allowed to vote, ensuring all could exercise their rights, Goyal informed ANI.

No adverse incidents were reported at any polling booths, Goyal confirmed, highlighting the smooth conduct of elections.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to Uttarakhand's populace to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, seeking a 'triple-engine' government encompassing local, state, and national BJP leadership. Emphasizing the government's fulfilled promises, Dhami stated their continuous efforts towards making Uttarakhand the best state under PM Modi's leadership. The elections involved 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

