Frank McCourt Eyes TikTok U.S. Takeover Amid High-Stakes Competition
Billionaire Frank McCourt is vying to acquire TikTok's U.S. operations, contingent on maintaining control. Interest from private equity and family offices accompanies his bid. U.S. political backing and the Supreme Court's decision fuel the competitive landscape as bidders anticipate a $20 billion purchase without TikTok's algorithm.
Billionaire businessman Frank McCourt expressed readiness to collaborate with other buyers to take over TikTok's U.S. operations, provided he retains asset control, he revealed at the Davos event.
Following U.S. President Trump's executive order delaying TikTok's ban, McCourt's Project Liberty submitted a bid. The move highlights growing interest from various sectors, with figures like Steven Mnuchin assembling potential investors.
Amidst high political interest and a Supreme Court decision upholding the U.S. ban, McCourt plans to transition TikTok's user base to his platform, Project Liberty, dependent on reaching a deal and ensuring conformity with stringent legislative criteria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyundai Motor Group's Record Investment Amid Political and Economic Uncertainties
China's Investment Surge: A Boon for Hong Kong Mutual Funds
Odisha: A Land of Limitless Opportunities for Investment and Growth
Hyundai's Bold $16.65bn Investment Amidst Global Uncertainties
Trump's Last-Ditch Legal Battle: Supreme Court on Sentencing Brink