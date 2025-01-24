Frank McCourt Eyes TikTok U.S. Takeover Amid High-Stakes Competition

Billionaire businessman Frank McCourt expressed readiness to collaborate with other buyers to take over TikTok's U.S. operations, provided he retains asset control, he revealed at the Davos event.

Following U.S. President Trump's executive order delaying TikTok's ban, McCourt's Project Liberty submitted a bid. The move highlights growing interest from various sectors, with figures like Steven Mnuchin assembling potential investors.

Amidst high political interest and a Supreme Court decision upholding the U.S. ban, McCourt plans to transition TikTok's user base to his platform, Project Liberty, dependent on reaching a deal and ensuring conformity with stringent legislative criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)