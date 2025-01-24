Left Menu

Frank McCourt Eyes TikTok U.S. Takeover Amid High-Stakes Competition

Billionaire Frank McCourt is vying to acquire TikTok's U.S. operations, contingent on maintaining control. Interest from private equity and family offices accompanies his bid. U.S. political backing and the Supreme Court's decision fuel the competitive landscape as bidders anticipate a $20 billion purchase without TikTok's algorithm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 04:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Billionaire businessman Frank McCourt expressed readiness to collaborate with other buyers to take over TikTok's U.S. operations, provided he retains asset control, he revealed at the Davos event.

Following U.S. President Trump's executive order delaying TikTok's ban, McCourt's Project Liberty submitted a bid. The move highlights growing interest from various sectors, with figures like Steven Mnuchin assembling potential investors.

Amidst high political interest and a Supreme Court decision upholding the U.S. ban, McCourt plans to transition TikTok's user base to his platform, Project Liberty, dependent on reaching a deal and ensuring conformity with stringent legislative criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

