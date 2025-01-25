Left Menu

EU Considers Troop Deployment in Greenland Amid U.S. Interest

EU military head Robert Brieger suggests deploying EU troops in Greenland, aligning with U.S. interests in the area. This would require a political decision and addresses strategic concerns amid climate change and tensions with Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-01-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 08:30 IST
  • Germany

EU's top military leader, Robert Brieger, is advocating for the consideration of stationing troops from EU countries in Greenland. This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump shows interest in acquiring the Danish territory, highlighting its strategic importance due to raw materials and proximity to major powers.

The proposal hinges on a political decision as the EU lacks a cohesive military force. Currently, NATO remains the primary military alliance and defense framework for the European Union. While Greenland is an autonomous region under Denmark and not an EU member, its location is crucial for both U.S. and European strategic interests.

Concerns over climate change have also been noted, with melting ice increasing potential tensions, notably involving Russia and China. Brieger emphasized the importance of respecting international borders as per the UN Charter, in light of geopolitical developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

