Comoros Political Succession Debate: Assoumani Denies Plans for Son's Presidency
Comoros President Azali Assoumani denies plans to hand over power to his son, Nour El Fath, after his term ends. Amid public speculation, the president clarified remarks made in a speech, emphasizing that he referred to a 'child' succeeding him, referring generally to citizens, not his offspring.
Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who gained power in a 1999 coup and has since won four elections, firmly denies plans to hand over the presidency to his son. During a speech on Moheli, Assoumani was quoted suggesting his son might succeed him, igniting public debate.
However, a Friday statement from the president's office clarified Assoumani's comments, stressing there was no mention of succession by his son, Nour El Fath. The statement emphasized a 'child' referred generally to citizens, not specifically to his progeny.
Assoumani's presidency has frequently faced opposition resistance, marked by claims of election irregularities. Despite his recent re-election, opposition groups contest the legitimacy of his government. Comoros' historical context adds tension, with over 20 coups or attempted coups since 1975 independence from France.
