Left Menu

Comoros Political Succession Debate: Assoumani Denies Plans for Son's Presidency

Comoros President Azali Assoumani denies plans to hand over power to his son, Nour El Fath, after his term ends. Amid public speculation, the president clarified remarks made in a speech, emphasizing that he referred to a 'child' succeeding him, referring generally to citizens, not his offspring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moroni | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:47 IST
Comoros Political Succession Debate: Assoumani Denies Plans for Son's Presidency
  • Country:
  • Comoros

Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who gained power in a 1999 coup and has since won four elections, firmly denies plans to hand over the presidency to his son. During a speech on Moheli, Assoumani was quoted suggesting his son might succeed him, igniting public debate.

However, a Friday statement from the president's office clarified Assoumani's comments, stressing there was no mention of succession by his son, Nour El Fath. The statement emphasized a 'child' referred generally to citizens, not specifically to his progeny.

Assoumani's presidency has frequently faced opposition resistance, marked by claims of election irregularities. Despite his recent re-election, opposition groups contest the legitimacy of his government. Comoros' historical context adds tension, with over 20 coups or attempted coups since 1975 independence from France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025