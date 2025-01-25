Comoros Political Succession Debate: Assoumani Denies Plans for Son's Presidency

Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who gained power in a 1999 coup and has since won four elections, firmly denies plans to hand over the presidency to his son. During a speech on Moheli, Assoumani was quoted suggesting his son might succeed him, igniting public debate.

However, a Friday statement from the president's office clarified Assoumani's comments, stressing there was no mention of succession by his son, Nour El Fath. The statement emphasized a 'child' referred generally to citizens, not specifically to his progeny.

Assoumani's presidency has frequently faced opposition resistance, marked by claims of election irregularities. Despite his recent re-election, opposition groups contest the legitimacy of his government. Comoros' historical context adds tension, with over 20 coups or attempted coups since 1975 independence from France.

