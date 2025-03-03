Venezuela Frees Protesters Amid Election Controversy
Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek Saab announced the request for detention revisions for 110 individuals arrested during protests against a disputed July election. This move increases the total number of freed protestors to 2,006. The government maintains that President Maduro won, despite opposition claims of a different outcome.
On Monday, Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek Saab announced his office's latest move to address the aftermath of protests over the contentious July election. His office has called for the revision of detention measures for 110 people, increasing the total number of released protesters to 2,006.
These protests erupted following the announcement of President Nicolas Maduro's alleged third-term victory, a result that the opposition disputes, citing their own vote tallies indicating a victory for their candidate.
The attorney general's office has consistently released protesters arrested during these demonstrations, amid ongoing tension over the election's outcome.
