Georgescu Under Fire: Antisemitism and Election Controversy in Romania

Romanian prosecutors have initiated a criminal investigation into Calin Georgescu, a far-right politician and former presidential hopeful, following allegations of antisemitism and other offenses. The investigation emerges post the cancellation of last year's election, allegedly due to Russian interference favoring Georgescu. Georgescu maintains his innocence, accusing authorities of perpetuating communist-style abuses.

Prosecutors have accused Georgescu of forming antisemitic organizations, supporting war criminals, and spreading false information. Georgescu, denying all allegations, claims the authorities are fabricating evidence to prevent his candidacy in the upcoming election. Around 100 supporters rallied in Bucharest, demonstrating outside the prosecutor's office, chanting Georgescu's name.

Amidst these developments, 47 premises linked to Georgescu were raided, uncovering weapons and cash. The political climate remains tense, with Georgescu receiving backing from figures like Elon Musk, while U.S. officials criticize Romania's election annulment. The situation underscores deep-seated divisions in Romania's political landscape.

