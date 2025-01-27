Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels Advance on Goma Amidst Regional Tensions

The Democratic Republic of Congo, home to an array of valuable minerals, finds itself in turmoil as ethnic Tutsi-led M23 rebels, purportedly supported by Rwanda, have seized the strategic city of Goma. This development has escalated a conflict that harbors deep historical ties to the Rwandan genocide of 1994.

Heavy gunfire and artillery barrages resonate across Goma, where the rebels reportedly captured significant locations, including the national broadcaster. The Congolese government alleges that Rwanda has sent its troops into Congolese territory, risking further regional destabilization and sparking fears of potential widespread war.

Significant humanitarian concerns loom as the conflict potentially displaces hundreds of thousands again. This crisis underscores long-standing geopolitical tensions, with countries globally observing the unfolding situation, as Rwanda mounts a defense citing threats to its border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)