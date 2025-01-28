Trump Administration Reshuffles Justice Department: Firings and Fallout

The Trump administration has made a decisive move by firing more than a dozen Justice Department lawyers involved in bringing criminal cases against Donald Trump. An official revealed that the administration seeks to assert greater influence over the department, raising eyebrows across the judicial spectrum.

Acting Attorney General James McHenry, appointed by Trump, defended the terminations, attributing them to the lawyers' past roles in prosecuting Trump. McHenry emphasized the president's constitutional authority as the chief executive to justify these firings, according to Reuters.

This shake-up comes on the heels of the November election and Special Counsel Jack Smith's recent resignation. The administration's actions follow its reassignment of top Justice Department officials, all amidst ongoing scrutiny of Trump's legal troubles and the looming confirmation of Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi.

