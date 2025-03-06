Left Menu

Israel government takes first step to oust attorney general

Baharav-Miara was celebrated by the opposition as a gatekeeper of democracy in 2023 when Netanyahu's government launched a bid to overhaul Israel's justice system and give elected politicians more power over the Supreme Court. Differences with the attorney general that have had a direct impact on the governing coalition's stability also include exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students from military conscription.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-03-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 02:15 IST
Israel government takes first step to oust attorney general
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's justice minister took a first step on Wednesday toward removing the country's attorney general from office, a measure that could spark a new constitutional crisis and help the government enact policies that have drawn fierce criticism. Appointed by the previous government, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has often sparred with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition over the legality of its bills and policies.

In a letter to fellow cabinet ministers, Justice Minister Yariv Levin proposed a no-confidence measure against Baharav-Miara, citing substantial differences between the government and the attorney general. Baharav-Miara was celebrated by the opposition as a gatekeeper of democracy in 2023 when Netanyahu's government launched a bid to overhaul Israel's justice system and give elected politicians more power over the Supreme Court.

Differences with the attorney general that have had a direct impact on the governing coalition's stability also include exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students from military conscription. Those issues are yet to be resolved in Israel's parliament.

There was no immediate comment from the attorney general on Levin's announcement. Baharav-Miara's ouster would likely be a long and protracted process that could be struck down midway or contested in court. It comes as Israel is facing legal challenges abroad over its conduct of the war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza and as Netanyahu is standing trial on corruption charges he denies.

Last Thursday the attorney general also announced an investigation into the links between "people active in the prime minister's office and people tied to Qatar."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025