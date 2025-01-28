Ordnance Clothing Factory Avadi Marks First Defence Export to Suriname

The Ordnance Clothing Factory (OCF) Avadi, a prominent unit of TCL-DPSU, marked a significant milestone by executing its inaugural defence export order to the Republic of Suriname on Tuesday. The shipment, including over 4,500 military uniforms valued at Rs 1.71 crore, aims to fortify diplomatic ties between India and Suriname, as revealed by an official statement.

The consignment was flagged off by B S Reddy, General Manager of OCF, Avadi, alongside M Jaya Singh, Public Relations Officer (Defence) Chennai, and other OCF officials. This development aligns with the OCF's ongoing efforts to deliver cutting-edge defence solutions, further evidenced by the Research & Development division's initiation of the Future Soldier System project.

Since its establishment in 1961, OCF has been a vital contributor to India's defence supply chain, providing essential gear during major conflicts such as the Indo-China War (1962), India-Pakistan War (1971), and the Kargil War (1999). The OCF continues to innovate, recently developing a new lightweight ballistic helmet tested successfully in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)