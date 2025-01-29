U.S. Scrutinizes Chinese AI App DeepSeek: A Wake-Up Call for American Dominance

U.S. officials are investigating the national security risks posed by the Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek, according to Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary. The National Security Council is evaluating potential threats from the app, highlighting concerns over maintaining American AI industry dominance.

On Monday, global investors sold technology stocks amid fears that a competitively priced Chinese AI application would challenge the prevailing market position of U.S. giants like OpenAI and Google. Leavitt provided no specifics on the evaluation process or any potential governmental actions.

Past and current U.S. administrations have voiced differing views on the AI race. Joe Biden imposed export limitations on AI technologies to curb Chinese progress, while Donald Trump remarked that the emergence of DeepSeek could drive American innovation, asserting that U.S. companies should be motivated to enhance AI competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)