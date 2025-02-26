High-Level Talks: Mexico and U.S. Security Summit in Washington

MEXICO CITY – President Claudia Sheinbaum announced at a press conference on Wednesday that top Mexican officials will engage in high-level talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The meeting is set for Thursday in Washington.

Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of the discussions, which will see attendance from Mexico's senior security, defense, and foreign ministers. The engagement aims to bolster bilateral cooperation on various critical issues.

This assembly underlines an ongoing commitment to strengthen cross-border relations and address mutual challenges amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)