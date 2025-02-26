High-Level Talks: Mexico and U.S. Security Summit in Washington
Senior security and diplomatic officials from Mexico will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington. The announcement was made by President Claudia Sheinbaum, highlighting the attendance of Mexico's security, defense, and foreign ministers at the upcoming meeting on Thursday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:50 IST
MEXICO CITY – President Claudia Sheinbaum announced at a press conference on Wednesday that top Mexican officials will engage in high-level talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The meeting is set for Thursday in Washington.
Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of the discussions, which will see attendance from Mexico's senior security, defense, and foreign ministers. The engagement aims to bolster bilateral cooperation on various critical issues.
This assembly underlines an ongoing commitment to strengthen cross-border relations and address mutual challenges amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Power Flex: Dismantling Integrity in Washington
Ben Affleck Enlists Kerry Washington and Steven Yeun for New Thriller 'Animals'
Kyiv and Washington's Critical Mineral Deal Talks
Taiwan Prepares for Crucial News Conference Amid Security Talks
Diplomatic Warmth: Modi and Trump's Washington Encounter