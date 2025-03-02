Starmer Calls for U.S. Security Assurance in Ukraine Peace Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated the necessity for a security guarantee from the United States to prevent Russian incursions into Ukraine following any prospective peace agreement. His remarks highlight the importance of U.S. involvement in ensuring regional stability.

Starmer, speaking to BBC News, underscored the need for American backing, suggesting that a successful peacekeeping effort in Ukraine would be incomplete without a U.S. guarantee. He has consistently advocated for this approach as integral to European security strategy.

The Prime Minister's comments come in the context of ongoing concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions in Ukraine, stressing the crucial role of an American-backed security framework in any future diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)