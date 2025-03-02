Left Menu

Starmer Calls for U.S. Security Assurance in Ukraine Peace Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for a U.S. security guarantee to deter future Russian invasions of Ukraine during peace talks. He believes a European peacekeeping force must be backed by the U.S. for effective deterrence against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-03-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 14:54 IST
Starmer Calls for U.S. Security Assurance in Ukraine Peace Talks
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated the necessity for a security guarantee from the United States to prevent Russian incursions into Ukraine following any prospective peace agreement. His remarks highlight the importance of U.S. involvement in ensuring regional stability.

Starmer, speaking to BBC News, underscored the need for American backing, suggesting that a successful peacekeeping effort in Ukraine would be incomplete without a U.S. guarantee. He has consistently advocated for this approach as integral to European security strategy.

The Prime Minister's comments come in the context of ongoing concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions in Ukraine, stressing the crucial role of an American-backed security framework in any future diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025