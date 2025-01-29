Left Menu

Charges Dropped: Trump's Associates Cleared in Classified Documents Case

U.S. prosecutors are moving to end the criminal case against Trump associates Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira for obstructing a probe into Trump's mishandling of classified documents. This decision, subject to federal appeals court approval, concludes the prosecutions led by former Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal development, U.S. prosecutors announced on Wednesday their decision to conclude the criminal case against Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, both linked to former President Donald Trump. The case involved allegations of hindering an investigation into Trump's management of classified documents.

This prosecutorial decision marks the end of the legal proceedings spearheaded by Special Counsel Jack Smith before his recent resignation from the Justice Department. Approval from a federal appeals court remains necessary for final closure, though Nauta and De Oliveira have not opposed the decision.

The withdrawal of these charges aligns with the DoJ's policy against prosecuting a sitting president, following Trump's reelection last November. However, Judge Aileen Cannon had previously dismissed similar charges against Trump, emphasizing Smith's improper appointment. The current decision from the Justice Department reflects a marked shift in its prosecutorial approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

