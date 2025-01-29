Charges Dropped: Trump's Associates Cleared in Classified Documents Case

In a pivotal development, U.S. prosecutors announced on Wednesday their decision to conclude the criminal case against Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, both linked to former President Donald Trump. The case involved allegations of hindering an investigation into Trump's management of classified documents.

This prosecutorial decision marks the end of the legal proceedings spearheaded by Special Counsel Jack Smith before his recent resignation from the Justice Department. Approval from a federal appeals court remains necessary for final closure, though Nauta and De Oliveira have not opposed the decision.

The withdrawal of these charges aligns with the DoJ's policy against prosecuting a sitting president, following Trump's reelection last November. However, Judge Aileen Cannon had previously dismissed similar charges against Trump, emphasizing Smith's improper appointment. The current decision from the Justice Department reflects a marked shift in its prosecutorial approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)