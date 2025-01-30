Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Move: Guantanamo Expansion for Migrants

President Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order instructing the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security to prepare a new migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay. He cited the need to detain particularly dangerous illegal immigrants, doubling current detention capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 01:50 IST
In a significant announcement on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his intention to sign an executive order to establish a major migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The directive aims to instruct the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to prepare space for 30,000 detainees, specifically targeting what Trump described as 'the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people.' As part of his justification, Trump noted the inability to trust certain countries to detain these individuals effectively, underscoring the facility's necessity.

The detention center at Guantanamo Bay has a contentious history, having been established in 2002 by President George W. Bush to hold foreign militant suspects post-9/11, marking it as a symbol of American counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

