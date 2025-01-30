Global Aid Disruption: U.S. Agencies Face Uncertainty Amid Policy Overhaul

The recent decision by President Trump to implement a foreign aid freeze has left hundreds of contractors working for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on unpaid leave, with some terminated. The move aligns with Trump's "America First" policy and has prompted a 90-day review of U.S. foreign aid spending.

Despite a waiver issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio for life-saving humanitarian assistance, global health and humanitarian groups are uncertain about the future of their programs. The U.S., the largest global aid donor, has paused assistance affecting services in regions like Gaza and Latin America.

The sudden halt has raised concerns of silencing dissent and a lack of bipartisan leadership within USAID. As contractors strive to continue their missions, ambiguity remains over which programs qualify for exemptions under the new policy.

