Merkel Criticizes Successor Over Controversial Migration Vote

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has publicly criticized Friedrich Merz, her successor as leader of the center-right, for relying on support from a far-right party to pass a contentious migration policy proposal.

The move has intensified skepticism among Germany's center-left governing alliance about Merz's commitment to exclude the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) from governmental influence. The proposal, introduced in the German parliament after a tragic knife attack by a rejected asylum seeker, advocates for stricter border controls. It narrowly passed due to votes from the AfD.

Merkel, speaking as the former head of Merz's Christian Democratic Union, emphasized her previous stance against enacting policies with AfD's backing, criticizing Merz for deviating from this pledge despite earlier assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)