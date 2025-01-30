Left Menu

Merkel Criticizes Successor Over Controversial Migration Vote

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized her successor, Friedrich Merz, for passing tough migration rules with far-right party support. The move, aimed at curbing irregular migration, has raised concerns about Merz's stance on collaboration with Alternative for Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:06 IST
Merkel Criticizes Successor Over Controversial Migration Vote
Angela Merkel
  • Country:
  • Germany

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has publicly criticized Friedrich Merz, her successor as leader of the center-right, for relying on support from a far-right party to pass a contentious migration policy proposal.

The move has intensified skepticism among Germany's center-left governing alliance about Merz's commitment to exclude the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) from governmental influence. The proposal, introduced in the German parliament after a tragic knife attack by a rejected asylum seeker, advocates for stricter border controls. It narrowly passed due to votes from the AfD.

Merkel, speaking as the former head of Merz's Christian Democratic Union, emphasized her previous stance against enacting policies with AfD's backing, criticizing Merz for deviating from this pledge despite earlier assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025