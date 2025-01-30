Left Menu

RBI Ex-Governor Challenges Population Growth for Central Funding

Former RBI Governor D Subbarao argues against using population growth to rectify disparities in Central funds. While some political leaders advocate for increasing the population, Subbarao stresses India's aggregate population issues. He also criticizes the competitive provision of economic freebies by political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:39 IST
RBI Ex-Governor Challenges Population Growth for Central Funding
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor D Subbarao has dismissed notions that population growth might mitigate disparities in Central fund allocations. Amidst some southern states advocating for increased numbers to gain fiscal advantages, Subbarao maintains that the solution lies elsewhere.

Presenting the 3rd BPR Vithal Memorial Lecture on India's fiscal federalism, Subbarao criticized the shift in political strategy. The BJP, once critical of distributing 'revadis' or freebies, now competes fiercely with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi's electoral campaigns, he noted.

Subbarao emphasized that assisting struggling citizens remains a crucial government role. However, he questioned the efficacy of certain welfare measures, like offering free bus rides to women, without empirical backing of their benefits. He advocated for sustained cooperation between Central and state governments for India's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025