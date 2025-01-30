Left Menu

Merkel Criticizes Successor Merz Over Far-Right Parliament Support

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel publicly criticized her successor Friedrich Merz for collaborating with the far-right party AfD to pass new migration policies. Despite Merkel's disapproval, Merz aims to present his conservative party as decisive on immigration, which could undermine Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition partners.

Updated: 30-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:50 IST
In a rare critique, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticized her successor, Friedrich Merz, for coordinating with the far-right AfD to pass stringent new migration policies. Merkel questioned Merz's commitment to avoiding support from the AfD, highlighting internal party tensions.

The controversial decision has caused Germany's center-left governing parties to doubt Merz's reliability in steering clear of far-right influence. Merz's maneuver seems aimed at projecting his Union bloc's determination to control immigration issues.

As elections approach, Merz's strategy is to counteract the anti-immigration appeal of the AfD while portraying Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition partners as ineffective. Merkel's criticism could further complicate Merz's position, adding to his political challenges.

