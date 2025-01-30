Merkel Criticizes Successor Merz Over Far-Right Parliament Support

In a rare critique, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticized her successor, Friedrich Merz, for coordinating with the far-right AfD to pass stringent new migration policies. Merkel questioned Merz's commitment to avoiding support from the AfD, highlighting internal party tensions.

The controversial decision has caused Germany's center-left governing parties to doubt Merz's reliability in steering clear of far-right influence. Merz's maneuver seems aimed at projecting his Union bloc's determination to control immigration issues.

As elections approach, Merz's strategy is to counteract the anti-immigration appeal of the AfD while portraying Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition partners as ineffective. Merkel's criticism could further complicate Merz's position, adding to his political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)