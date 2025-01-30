Merkel Criticizes Successor Merz Over Far-Right Parliament Support
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel publicly criticized her successor Friedrich Merz for collaborating with the far-right party AfD to pass new migration policies. Despite Merkel's disapproval, Merz aims to present his conservative party as decisive on immigration, which could undermine Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition partners.
- Country:
- Germany
In a rare critique, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticized her successor, Friedrich Merz, for coordinating with the far-right AfD to pass stringent new migration policies. Merkel questioned Merz's commitment to avoiding support from the AfD, highlighting internal party tensions.
The controversial decision has caused Germany's center-left governing parties to doubt Merz's reliability in steering clear of far-right influence. Merz's maneuver seems aimed at projecting his Union bloc's determination to control immigration issues.
As elections approach, Merz's strategy is to counteract the anti-immigration appeal of the AfD while portraying Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition partners as ineffective. Merkel's criticism could further complicate Merz's position, adding to his political challenges.
