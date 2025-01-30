Left Menu

Lula Vows Reciprocity in Response to Potential U.S. Tariffs

Brazil's President Lula da Silva declared readiness to reciprocate if the U.S. President Trump imposes tariffs on Brazil. Addressing a press conference, Lula emphasized the need for mutual respect between the two democratically elected leaders and indicated Brazil's stance on possible trade measures.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced that his administration will respond in kind if U.S. President Donald Trump enacts tariffs on Brazil.

Speaking at a press conference in Brasilia, Lula stated, 'It's very simple: if he taxes Brazilian products, there will be reciprocity.'

He further expressed his desire for mutual respect between himself and Trump, highlighting their status as democratically elected leaders.

