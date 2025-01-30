Lula Vows Reciprocity in Response to Potential U.S. Tariffs

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced that his administration will respond in kind if U.S. President Donald Trump enacts tariffs on Brazil.

Speaking at a press conference in Brasilia, Lula stated, 'It's very simple: if he taxes Brazilian products, there will be reciprocity.'

He further expressed his desire for mutual respect between himself and Trump, highlighting their status as democratically elected leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)