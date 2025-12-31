Left Menu

Ramadan Sobhi: From Football Stardom to Legal Turmoil

Egyptian footballer Ramadan Sobhi, who played a crucial role in Pyramids' CAF Champions League win, has been sentenced to one year in prison for academic fraud. Sobhi was found guilty of falsifying documents. Additionally, he faces a four-year sports ban due to doping violations.

Egyptian football star Ramadan Sobhi, instrumental in Pyramids' CAF Champions League victory last season, has been sentenced to a year in prison over academic fraud charges, say local media reports.

Sobhi, who previously played in England's Premier League, was arrested in July after allegations of falsifying official documents and having another person take exams for him at a tourism and hospitality institute in Giza, surfaced. The Giza Criminal Court handed Sobhi, 28, and a second defendant one-year terms with labor, while acquitting a third defendant. A fourth was sentenced to ten years in absentia.

Sobhi also faces a four-year suspension after the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed violations of anti-doping regulations. The footballer, who has earned 37 caps for Egypt, began his career at Al-Ahly and later played for Stoke City and Huddersfield Town before joining Pyramids in 2020.

