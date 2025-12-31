Left Menu

Trump Administration Freezes Minnesota Child Care Funds Amidst Fraud Allegations

The Trump administration has frozen child care funds to Minnesota following fraud allegations involving day care centers operated by Somali residents. With $185 million annual funds at stake, this decision surfaces amidst ongoing investigations into extensive fraud schemes in Minnesota, fueling political tensions over the administration's motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 06:24 IST
Trump Administration Freezes Minnesota Child Care Funds Amidst Fraud Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has announced a halt in Minnesota's child care funds in response to widespread fraud accusations linked to state day care centers.

Deputy Secretary Jim O'Neill highlighted rampant fraud as the reason, prompting political backlash from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who accused Trump of politicizing the issue.

This development arises amid significant fraud investigations tracing back to a massive COVID-19 fraud scheme involving $300 million.

TRENDING

1
Legal Tussle: Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Fight Against Vindictive Prosecution

Legal Tussle: Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Fight Against Vindictive Prosecution

 United States
2
Trump Administration Freezes Minnesota Child Care Funds Amidst Fraud Allegations

Trump Administration Freezes Minnesota Child Care Funds Amidst Fraud Allegat...

 United States
3
Ramadan Sobhi: From Football Stardom to Legal Turmoil

Ramadan Sobhi: From Football Stardom to Legal Turmoil

 Global
4
Ben Nighthorse Campbell, a former Colorado congressman known for his advocacy of tribal issues, has died at 92, reports AP.

Ben Nighthorse Campbell, a former Colorado congressman known for his advocac...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025