Trump Administration Freezes Minnesota Child Care Funds Amidst Fraud Allegations
The Trump administration has frozen child care funds to Minnesota following fraud allegations involving day care centers operated by Somali residents. With $185 million annual funds at stake, this decision surfaces amidst ongoing investigations into extensive fraud schemes in Minnesota, fueling political tensions over the administration's motives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 06:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has announced a halt in Minnesota's child care funds in response to widespread fraud accusations linked to state day care centers.
Deputy Secretary Jim O'Neill highlighted rampant fraud as the reason, prompting political backlash from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who accused Trump of politicizing the issue.
This development arises amid significant fraud investigations tracing back to a massive COVID-19 fraud scheme involving $300 million.
ALSO READ
Fraud Freeze: Trump's Child Care Funds Halt in Minnesota Amid Scandal
Charity Funds Diverted: Italian Crackdown on Suspected Hamas Financing
Haryana's Development Funds Dilemma: Unspent Billions Amid Claims of Progress
PAC sub-inspector, constable arrested in Meerut for embezzlement of government funds
National Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹45 Crore Refunds, Strengthens Consumer Trust