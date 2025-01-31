Left Menu

BJP Prepares for Telangana Elections, Criticizes State Schemes as Infeasible

BJP leader NV Subhash highlights the party's readiness for the upcoming MLC and local body elections, asserting BJP as the leading contender. He criticizes Telangana's pre-election schemes as failures, blaming the BRS party for financial mismanagement and claiming Congress finds excuses to cut beneficiaries.

BJP leader NV Subhash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader NV Subhash on Thursday declared the party's preparedness for the forthcoming MLC and local body elections, positioning BJP as the leading contestant against other political parties. Subhash noted, "We announced the MLC candidates before the official notification. We are ready for the local body polls too."

Subhash criticized Telangana's pre-election schemes, dismissing them as unsuccessful. He referenced Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar's acknowledgment of the schemes' infeasibility due to financial limitations. Subhash blamed the BRS party for escalating the state's financial turmoil.

He further alleged that since Congress's ascension to power, they have been making excuses to cut down beneficiaries. The Election Commission of India has set February 27 for the MLC elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with vote counting on March 3, and related nomination activities scheduled in February.

