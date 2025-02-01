Tragedy Strikes: Lives and Legacies Lost in Washington Air Disaster
Kiah Duggins, a civil rights lawyer and incoming professor at Howard University, along with farmers Bob and Lori Schrock, were among 67 victims in a tragic air collision near Washington. Duggins was celebrated for her advocacy work, while the Schrocks served their community through agriculture and counseling.
In a devastating air disaster over Washington, 67 individuals, including civil rights lawyer Kiah Duggins and farm couple Bob and Lori Schrock, have lost their lives. The collision, involving a U.S. Army helicopter and a passenger jet near Reagan National Airport, is under investigation with emerging details about the victims.
Kiah Duggins, aged 30, was recognized as a 'justice warrior' committed to fighting police abuse and eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic. A Harvard Law graduate and former intern for First Lady Michelle Obama, Duggins was set to teach at Howard University this fall. Her impactful work in civil rights litigation left a lasting legacy.
Bob and Lori Schrock, trailblazing farmers from Kiowa, Kansas, were dedicated to their community through innovative farming practices and Christian counseling for young men. The couple was traveling to visit their daughter at Villanova University. Friends and family remember them as generous and faithful individuals who touched many lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
