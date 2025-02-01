Sitharaman Boosts Bihar’s Infrastructure with Airports and Food Technology Institute

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant infrastructure expansion in Bihar during the Union Budget presentation. The plans include launching Greenfield airports, expanding Patna Airport's capacity, and developing a brownfield airport in Bihta. These developments are aimed at meeting the state's future needs.

The Finance Minister also emphasized the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in Mithilanchal. Financial aid is set for this initiative, which will benefit numerous farmers managing over 50,000 hectares of land. This aligns with the government's push for agricultural support in the region.

Further, an announcement of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Bihar is expected to boost food processing activities across Eastern India. Sitharaman also underscored the impact of the UDAN scheme, highlighting its role in connecting 88 destinations and operationalizing 619 routes. A revised version of the scheme will enhance regional connectivity, targeting 120 new destinations and catering to four crore passengers over the next decade.

