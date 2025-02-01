Left Menu

Sitharaman Boosts Bihar’s Infrastructure with Airports and Food Technology Institute

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils plans for new Greenfield airports, Patna Airport expansion, and a food tech institute in Bihar. The budget also highlights the Western Kosi Canal Project and a modified UDAN scheme to enhance regional connectivity, fostering economic growth and development in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:07 IST
Sitharaman Boosts Bihar’s Infrastructure with Airports and Food Technology Institute
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant infrastructure expansion in Bihar during the Union Budget presentation. The plans include launching Greenfield airports, expanding Patna Airport's capacity, and developing a brownfield airport in Bihta. These developments are aimed at meeting the state's future needs.

The Finance Minister also emphasized the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in Mithilanchal. Financial aid is set for this initiative, which will benefit numerous farmers managing over 50,000 hectares of land. This aligns with the government's push for agricultural support in the region.

Further, an announcement of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Bihar is expected to boost food processing activities across Eastern India. Sitharaman also underscored the impact of the UDAN scheme, highlighting its role in connecting 88 destinations and operationalizing 619 routes. A revised version of the scheme will enhance regional connectivity, targeting 120 new destinations and catering to four crore passengers over the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025