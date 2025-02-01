Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Union Budget as 'Derailed' Despite Four Engines of Growth

The Congress critiqued the Union Budget, claiming it was derailed despite mention of four engines of growth: agriculture, MSMEs, investments, and exports. Jairam Ramesh highlighted past attempts to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, pointing to changes announced to satisfy international demands and political pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:01 IST
Congress Criticizes Union Budget as 'Derailed' Despite Four Engines of Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has voiced strong criticism against the Union Budget, describing it as 'completely derailed' despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's talk of four engines driving development: agriculture, MSMEs, investments, and exports.

In a pointed analysis, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that these engines have failed to propel the budget effectively, accusing the government of ineffective financial planning.

Ramesh further recalled how the BJP, under Arun Jaitley, had undermined the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010. Now, he alleges, Finance Minister Sitharaman aims to amend the Act to appease international interests, particularly those tied to the United States under previous administration deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025