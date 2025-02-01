Congress Criticizes Union Budget as 'Derailed' Despite Four Engines of Growth
The Congress critiqued the Union Budget, claiming it was derailed despite mention of four engines of growth: agriculture, MSMEs, investments, and exports. Jairam Ramesh highlighted past attempts to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, pointing to changes announced to satisfy international demands and political pressures.
The Congress party has voiced strong criticism against the Union Budget, describing it as 'completely derailed' despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's talk of four engines driving development: agriculture, MSMEs, investments, and exports.
In a pointed analysis, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that these engines have failed to propel the budget effectively, accusing the government of ineffective financial planning.
Ramesh further recalled how the BJP, under Arun Jaitley, had undermined the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010. Now, he alleges, Finance Minister Sitharaman aims to amend the Act to appease international interests, particularly those tied to the United States under previous administration deals.
