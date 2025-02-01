Union Budget 2025: A Win for the Middle Class
The Union Budget 2025, lauded as a triumph for the middle class, proposes tax relief with incomes up to Rs 12 lakh exempt from tax. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced new tax regimes, infrastructure projects for Bihar, and plans to enhance food processing in the East.
- Country:
- India
In a major triumph for the middle class, the Union Budget 2025 has been hailed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi as a significant win. Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi attributed the BJP's limited success in Lok Sabha elections to the demands of the middle class finally being addressed, notably the tax exemption on income up to Rs 12 lakh.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced key changes, highlighting that no income tax will be payable on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, which goes up to Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers due to a Rs 75,000 standard deduction. This simplification of the tax regime is aimed squarely at aiding the middle class, encouraging consumption and saving.
Additionally, Sitharaman unveiled changes to the income tax slabs to ensure a fairer system, and she emphasized the economic boost these measures are set to provide. The budget also proposed new infrastructure projects in Bihar, including a Makhana Board, greenfield airports, and a food technology institute, aiming to enhance regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Constitution Campaign at Kumbh: A Celebration of Unity and Political Strategy
Uttarakhand CM Blasts Congress Over Corruption, Urges Voters to Choose BJP
BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra Part - I' For Delhi 2025 Assembly Election
Political Clash: BJP's Khandelwal Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav's Kumbh Remarks
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Purvanchali Remarks