DMK Criticizes Union Budget as Politically Motivated

The DMK has criticized the Union Budget, accusing it of being politically motivated to gain favor in states like Bihar. They also claimed that the budget ignores Tamil Nadu and the personal income tax exemptions do not promote savings, while the Centre increases taxes through other means.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:00 IST
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has criticized the Union Budget, labeling it as a strategic move to gain political footing in states such as Bihar, which is due for elections.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan expressed concerns, alleging that the budget is tailored to benefit specific states while neglecting others like Tamil Nadu.

He also argued that personal income tax exemptions fail to incentivize savings. Meanwhile, he accused the Centre of attempting to increase tax revenues from ordinary citizens by raising GST on common goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

