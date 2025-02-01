DMK Criticizes Union Budget as Politically Motivated

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has criticized the Union Budget, labeling it as a strategic move to gain political footing in states such as Bihar, which is due for elections.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan expressed concerns, alleging that the budget is tailored to benefit specific states while neglecting others like Tamil Nadu.

He also argued that personal income tax exemptions fail to incentivize savings. Meanwhile, he accused the Centre of attempting to increase tax revenues from ordinary citizens by raising GST on common goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)