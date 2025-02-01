DMK Criticizes Union Budget as Politically Motivated
The DMK has criticized the Union Budget, accusing it of being politically motivated to gain favor in states like Bihar. They also claimed that the budget ignores Tamil Nadu and the personal income tax exemptions do not promote savings, while the Centre increases taxes through other means.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has criticized the Union Budget, labeling it as a strategic move to gain political footing in states such as Bihar, which is due for elections.
DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan expressed concerns, alleging that the budget is tailored to benefit specific states while neglecting others like Tamil Nadu.
He also argued that personal income tax exemptions fail to incentivize savings. Meanwhile, he accused the Centre of attempting to increase tax revenues from ordinary citizens by raising GST on common goods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DMK
- Union Budget
- political mileage
- Bihar
- election
- income tax
- Tamil Nadu
- TKS Elangovan
- GST
- taxes
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Giuliani Settles Defamation Case with Georgia Election Workers
BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra Part - I' For Delhi 2025 Assembly Election
Manish Sisodia's Assets Surge Ahead of Delhi Elections
Crypto Champions: Steering U.S. Policy Amid Trump's Selections
Delhi Assembly Elections: Abhishek Dutt Confident Amid Kejriwal's Metro Proposal