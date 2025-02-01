Gadkari Applauds 'Historic' Budget 2025, Highlights Economic Boosts

In an optimistic portrayal of the 2025 Union Budget, Minister Nitin Gadkari has praised it as a 'historic' measure poised to accelerate economic growth. Speaking in a video message, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget prioritizing infrastructure and agriculture.

The budget outlines significant tax reforms, including tax relief on income up to Rs 12 lakh aimed at aiding the middle class. 'No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh will provide substantial relief,' Gadkari asserted, highlighting increased allocations for the infrastructure sector that will facilitate the growth of roads and other vital facilities.

Gadkari also emphasized the budget's promotion of public-private partnerships, predicting job creation and economic growth. He noted the budget's focus on alternative and biofuels to counteract the economic burden of importing crude oil. With Finance Minister Sitharaman at the helm, Gadkari expressed confidence in India's path towards self-reliance and becoming one of the world's largest economies.

