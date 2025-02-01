Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt: MLA Umesh Kumar Supporters Clash with Police at Unapproved Meeting

A case has been registered against Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar and his supporters for holding a 'mahapanchayat' without permission, resulting in clashes with police in Laksar. The gathering aimed to protest an attack on Umesh Kumar's camp office. Police took action against rioters, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:51 IST
Political Tensions Erupt: MLA Umesh Kumar Supporters Clash with Police at Unapproved Meeting
CBI Investigations Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Laksar as a 'mahapanchayat' led by Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar turned violent, resulting in clashes between his supporters and police. Despite being called off, the gathering proceeded, leading to a police lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

The assembly, which aimed to express solidarity with Umesh Kumar against a recent attack, saw supporters pelting stones at officers, injuring four policemen. The police responded by booking several individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of unlawful assembly.

The ongoing political rivalry between Independent MLA Umesh Kumar and former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion has sparked a series of 'mahapanchayats', escalating tension in the region. Haridwar Police are monitoring the situation closely, ensuring steps are taken against those fomenting unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025