Political Tensions Erupt: MLA Umesh Kumar Supporters Clash with Police at Unapproved Meeting

Tensions escalated in Laksar as a 'mahapanchayat' led by Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar turned violent, resulting in clashes between his supporters and police. Despite being called off, the gathering proceeded, leading to a police lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

The assembly, which aimed to express solidarity with Umesh Kumar against a recent attack, saw supporters pelting stones at officers, injuring four policemen. The police responded by booking several individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of unlawful assembly.

The ongoing political rivalry between Independent MLA Umesh Kumar and former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion has sparked a series of 'mahapanchayats', escalating tension in the region. Haridwar Police are monitoring the situation closely, ensuring steps are taken against those fomenting unrest.

