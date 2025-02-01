McDonald's Revamps Scholarship Program Amid Legal Pressure

McDonald's announced a revision to its scholarship program for Latino and Hispanic students, eliminating race-based eligibility criteria in response to a lawsuit by an anti-affirmative action group. This settlement reflects the fast-food giant's adaptation to mounting legal challenges against diversity-focused programs.

The American Alliance for Equal Rights, led by affirmative action opponent Edward Blum, had initially filed suit against McDonald's, demanding changes to its scholarship program. The lawsuit was withdrawn after McDonald's agreed to alter the criteria, marking a significant shift in its long-standing scholarship program.

Amid political pressure, including from former President Donald Trump, who has spoken against diversity measures, McDonald's has removed the parent-related criteria, requiring applicants to demonstrate their impact in Hispanic and Latino communities instead. The decision aligns with recent legal landscapes curtailing race-based policies in education and workplaces.

