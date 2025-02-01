Military Courts in Uganda: Legal Tension and Political Implications

Despite a recent Supreme Court ruling that declared the prosecution of civilians in military tribunals unconstitutional, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni announced his government would persist with the practice. The decision has generated contention, spotlighting the government's perceived reliance on military courts against opposition figures.

In a statement, Museveni criticized the court's ruling as erroneous, asserting that military prosecutions are vital for reinforcing civil stability and pacifying volatile regions like Karamoja. This stance has faced severe backlash from human rights advocates and opposition members, who argue the courts are exploited for political ends.

The nation's top court's decision was welcomed by key opposition figures' legal teams, citing it as a significant step towards fair trials. However, the decade-long dominance of Museveni's government continues to shadow the legal and political landscape, affecting engagements like Kizza Besigye's ongoing trial in the military court.

(With inputs from agencies.)