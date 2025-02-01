Left Menu

Budget Unveils Key Projects for Bihar Amid Election Speculations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces significant projects for Bihar, including a Makhana Board and a National Institute of Food Technology, in the Union budget 2025. Opposition parties criticize the announcement as election-driven rhetoric, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praises the proposal as progressive and beneficial for the state.

Updated: 01-02-2025 18:58 IST
Budget Unveils Key Projects for Bihar Amid Election Speculations
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a series of significant initiatives for Bihar in the Union budget 2025, sparking a debate among political circles just as assembly elections approach. Among the highlights are plans for a Makhana Board and substantial financial support for the western Koshi canal project.

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the budget as 'progressive' and 'futuristic', but criticism from opposition leaders was swift. Tejashwi Yadav and others lambasted the proposals as mere electoral tactics, stressing unfulfilled promises such as the special category status for Bihar.

The new announcements include the establishment of a National Institute of Food Technology and steps to boost air connectivity with new greenfield airports. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary emphasized that the budget supports Bihar's fast-paced development while opposition voices question the lack of specific financial commitments.

