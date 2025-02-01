Left Menu

Tensions Rise as AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal Allegedly Attacked: Kejriwal Blames BJP

AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal was allegedly attacked during a rally in Rohini. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal blamed BJP for 'hooliganism' before the February 5 Assembly polls. The altercation occurred following a disagreement on discussing a local deceased resident. Complaints were filed, while Goyal appeared injured at another rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:09 IST
During a public rally in Rohini, AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal was reportedly attacked, leading to accusations of 'hooliganism' by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal against BJP, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The incident transpired as Goyal interacted with residents about a video concerning a deceased local, drawing objections from the deceased's family, escalating into a confrontation.

Both parties have lodged complaints, prompting an investigation, though police indicated no injuries in Goyal's medical report. Despite this, Goyal appeared at another rally with visible bandages, intensifying political tensions as Kejriwal criticized BJP's tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

